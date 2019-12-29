What‘s on - gospel reggae, teddy bear picnic, art

Kia ora and welcome to the last Sunday in 2019. Ko te Ratapu whakamutunga i roto i te 2019 ka taea he ra pai ki te whakaata i runga i te ora.

Expect a mainly fine day with southwesterly breezes.

It’s a one-clothing-layer day today with an expected high of 23 degrees and an overnight low of 14 degrees. Sunset is at 8.40pm.

What’s on today?

Bring your teddy bear along to the Papamoa Domain from 11am – 1pm for the MoreFM Teddy Bears Picnic. There will be a Teddy Bear Treasure Hunt, story time, and the Mount New World Summer Essentials caravan. Bring down a picnic and relax with the kids for morning tea, while they hunt down the hidden teddy bears. Once they've found them all - they win a prize! More information here





Nearby at the Simpson Reserve in Papamoa, the creative Travellers Faire will be open from 9am until tomorrow at 5pm. Come and see the variety of arts and crafts made by the folk selling them, as well as live music and children’s activities.

Next to Coronation Park is the Pepi Toot train which will be out about today from 10am – 2pm, leaving from Salisbury Ave outside the Spongedrop Cafe. All aboard! Toot! Toot!

The Sunday Sounds Good at the Mount have their second session of the holiday season with a Gospel Reggae event tonight from 7pm – 8pm outdoors in Te Papa O Nga Manu Porotakataka/Phoenix Park - the urban space at 137 Maunganui Rd, downtown the Mount. More information here

Katikati still has their Santa’s Christmas Grotto open daily, across the road at the Katikati Art Junction, so come along and check out Santa’s workshop and other wonderland scenes. More here

Tauranga Art Gallery is open today from 10am – 4.30pm. Come along and view the current exhibitions - Kelcy Taratoa: Who am I?; Te Rangi Haupapa – a woven history; HOME: Mr G; and Insert Coin –Kereama Taepa.

Exterior scene showing boy standing in front of Christmas tree playing with a toy plane. Credit: Personal Record. Reynolds, Ah. [Christmas 1952] Stills Collection, Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision. Courtesy of Alfred Harry Reynolds Collection. S297831

At Tauranga City Library is an opportunity to view ‘Summers past and Christmas presents’, a compilation of amateur films from the archive collections. More information here

The Miles Art Award is now open for entries. Submissions are online. This is the sixth instalment of the biennial awards, with the exhibition to be held at the Tauranga Art Gallery from March 14 – June 7, 2020. Check out more information here

For more of what’s happening around the Bay:

Golf Croquet

At Croquet Mt Maunganui, 45 Kawaka St; Tues, Thur, Sun; 9:15am for 9:30am start. Ph Nev 07 575 5121

Mah Jong Te Puke

Thursdays & Sundays 12:45-4pm. All players visitors & beginners welcome (free lessons). Te Puke Lyceum club rooms, 8 Palmer Pl. Ph 027 430 6383

Ninja Knits Hook Up

Social knitting group of mad yarn bombers, sultry stitchers & happy hookers. First Sunday of month, 9am-12pm, The Incubator, Historic Village. info@www.theincubator.co.nz. Ph 571 3232

Radio Controlled Model Yachts

Sundays & Thursdays 1:30-4pm. Pond behind 22 Montego Dr Papamoa. Sailing Electron radio controlled yachts for fun. Adult beginners welcome. Graham 572 5419

Sunday Stitch Workshop

Textile Art casual get together. Create treasures with Kristy Clegg. First Sunday of month, 10am-1pm. $10. The Artery, Historic Village. Info@www.theincubator.co.nz. Ph 571 3232

Tauranga Underwater Hockey Club

Have a go at underwater hockey at Baywave at 5pm. No experience needed. Just come with your togs & we’ll provide the gear. https://www.sporty.co.nz/taurangauhc emailtuwh@gmail.com

The Sociables

A group of males & females in 30s/40s/50s age group that meet up to dine out or go for bushwalks etc. Ph 022 012 0376