BOP teens selected for Under 19 Cricket World Cup

There will be nervous anticipation building, for the two Bay of Plenty players selected to represent New Zealand at the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup, to be contested in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.

Wicketkeeper Ben Pomare and all-rounder Fergus Lellman, will join a small illustrious group of Bay of Plenty age-group players to represent their country at the under 19 cricket pinnacle event.

Daniel Flynn, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Joe Carter and Sean Davey have all gone on from New Zealand under 19 cricket world cup selection, to each write their own piece of New Zealand cricket history.

Daniel Flynn was the first Bay player to earn Under 19 CWC selection, captaining the New Zealand representatives at the 2004 international age-group cricket championship in Bangladesh. Four years later it was the turn of current Black Cap super-stars, in skipper Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, to play in the Malaysian tournament.

Current Northern Districts four-day skipper Joe Carter and Sean Davey, joined their Bay of Plenty New Zealand Under 19 counterparts, when Australia held the stars-of-the-future showcase in 2012.

Ben Pomare and Fergus Lellman, share a common denominator with the five previous Bay of Plenty Under 19 CWC representatives, in that that they are graduates of the Bay of Plenty Cricket age-group pathway.

Both Ben and Fergus, did their early learning of the great game, through participation within the Western Bay of Plenty Cricket Association Saturday morning cricket competitions.

They then took different roads to secondary school cricket, with Fergus attending Aquinas College and Ben joining the Tauranga Boys College cricket program. One great advantage of Bay of Plenty Cricket, is that promising youngsters are encouraged to play senior club cricket, while still at secondary school – with Fergus joining Otumoetai Cadets and Ben linking with Mount Maunganui.

The 2018/19 cricket year, was a breakthrough season for both Ben and Fergus, with both making their Bay of Plenty senior representative debuts. Ben kept guard behind the wickets on four occasions, with Fergus scoring 24 runs and taking four wickets with a best of 3/33 in his two games in the Bay of Plenty uniform.

Three Bay of Plenty players, franked their form at the ND Senior Secondary tournament played in Gisborne during December, to earn selection in the ND Under 17 team. Ben Vyver, Niven Dovey and Liam Collett will take part in the NZ Cricket National age-group tournament in Canterbury January 4-13.

Bay of Plenty Cricket ND Under 17 Selections @ NZC National U17 tournament 4-13 January 2020, Lincoln Canterbury

Ben Vyver, Niven Dovey, Liam Collett.